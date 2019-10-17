Advisor Khan chairs SED meet over settlement of SRO-43 cases

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting of School Education Department (SED) over the settlement of SRO-43 cases pending in the Department.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary School Education Department, Sarita Chouhan, Special Secretary, Gazanfar Ali, Director School Education Kashmir, Muhammad Younis Malik and other concerned.

Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta participated in the meeting via video link.

On the occasion, Advisor Khan passed on directions to the Department that all Deputy Commissioners be informed to expedite the clearance of deficient documents while directing the SED to issue further orders to Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to follow the deficient cases in the concerned DC offices.

The Advisor also directed the clearance of 110 cases pending for relaxation with competent authorities.

During the meeting, the Advisor was informed that the Department would issue 64 orders under SRO-43 within a week’s time and maximum SRO-43 cases should be cleared for appointment before the annual Darbar Move.

The Advisor directed both the Directors to issue instructions to the CEOs to clear the cases at the earliest which would come for re-verification.

The meeting was also informed that the School Education Department issued 51 appointment orders under SRO-43 last year.