Advisor Khan chairs BoD meetings of JKHPMC, JK Agro

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan on Monday chaired 58th Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Horticulture Produce and Marketing and Processing Corporation (JKHPMC) and 66th BoD meeting of JK Agro Industries Development Corporation at Institute of Hotel Management here.

During the meetings, various decisions were taken for the revival and modernization of Agri and Horticulture departments.

During the 58th BoD Meeting of JKHPMC, approval was granted for operation of Apple juice plant at Sopore at 80-85% capacity utilization. It was also stressed in the meeting that a financial engineering and management consultancy will be hired for overall revival and modernisation of JKHPMC.

During the BoD Meeting of JK Agro, the Advisor stressed on providing farming equipments to farmers at minimum rates. He said that the quality of equipments should be thoroughly checked before issuing them to farmers to avoid any complications in future.

It was informed in the meeting that the overall sale of JK Agro in Jammu division during 2018-19 was Rs 2136.65 lakh with a net profit of Rs 21.56 lakh while the overall sale in Kashmir division was 2644.15 lakh with a net profit of 41 lakh.

Khan also directed for applying for Geographical Indicator (GI) tagging of Kashmir Agri products for the quality assurance and maximum benefit to the farmers.