Advisor Khan calls for creating mass awareness about welfare schemes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan on Tuesday asked Social Welfare Department (SWD) to focus on creating mass awareness about its schemes so that benefits trickle down to the deserving lot.

He was speaking at a meeting to review functioning of the Social Welfare Department.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi; DGs Social Welfare Jammu/Srinagar; Mission Director ICDS; Special Secretary SWD; Managing Directors SC/ST/BC Corporation, Women Development Corporation; Secretaries of Commission for Backward Classes, Social Welfare Board, SC Board/OBC/PSP and other concerned.

During the meeting, the Advisor inquired about the functioning of SWD and different Commissions, Boards, besides their achievements, problems and issues.

Concerned Heads presented detailed presentations on the working of their departments.

Addressing the officers, Advisor Khan directed them to launch massive publicity campaign through advertisement of schemes in vernacular newspapers so that the message reaches to the targeted section of the society.

The meeting decided to fully address the old-age pension cases of the people above 70 years of age and those with disabilities, while setting December 31 as the deadline to meet the set target. It was also decided to visit few areas of J&K randomly in first week of January in order to check and review the status of implementation of old-age pension and pension for persons with disabilities schemes.

The Advisor also asked the concerned heads of the departments to compile the data of beneficiaries under various schemes to facilitate disbursement of assistance directly into the account of beneficiary through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. He impressed upon the officers to identify their potential and authority for the betterment and uplift of people of J&K.

Regarding JK Marriage Assistance Scheme, the meeting decided to look into the issues to sort out the same in time bound manner.

The Advisor also stressed upon the use of unspent funds available under different heads.

Asking for providing Prosthetic aids to all those in need of the same, the Advisor directed the department to hold special camps to reach out to them. On the correction/juvenile homes, the Advisor asked the department to come up with a blueprint for establishing Model Correction homes with world class recreational, sports and library facilities, besides counsellors for behavioural and career counselling. He directed the department to come up with a proposal for establishing Model crèches in twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar.