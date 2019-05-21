Advisor Ganai to hold public hearing at Jammu today

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, would hold a public hearing at Jammu on May 21 (Tuesday). The public delegations and deputations can meet the Advisor at Convention Centre/Hall, Circuit house, Canal Road Jammu on May 21, 2019 (Tuesday) from 10.00 AM to 1:00 PM.
