Advisor Ganai to hold public hearing at Jammu today

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, would hold a public hearing at Jammu on May 21 (Tuesday).

The public delegations and deputations can meet the Advisor at Convention Centre/Hall, Circuit house, Canal Road Jammu on May 21, 2019 (Tuesday) from 10.00 AM to 1:00 PM.