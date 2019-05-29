Advisor Ganai to hold public grievance camp on every Monday at Jammu

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai shall hold public grievance redressal camp at Jammu on every Monday. However, it shall be subject to his availability.

Registration of deputations and individuals willing to meet the Advisor during the public hearings at Convention Centre Canal Road, Jammu will be done in the personal section of the Advisor on every Thursday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on contact number: 0194-2506159.

The notification regarding the availability of Advisor to hold public hearing at Jammu shall also be issued separately on every Friday.