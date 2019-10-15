Advisor Ganai reviews winter stocking, supply of essentials

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Monday convened a meeting here to review position of winter stocking and supply of essential commodities in frontier Ladakh and far-flung areas of Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan; Director, FCS&CA, Kashmir Mohammad Qasim Wani; General Manager, FCI, J&K, Jammu; Representatives of Oil and Gas Corporations and other senior officers of the Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas, Deputy Commissioners of Leh, Kargil, Kupwara, Rajouri, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar participated in the meeting via video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor directed the officers to ensure that adequate stock of food-grains, fuel, firewood and other related things are dumped at FCS&CA stores wherever required. He also asked the FCS&CA authorities to ensure proper supply position of essentials so that people don’t face any inconvenience during harsh winter season.

While reviewing stock of food-grains in Ladakh Division Div Com Kashmir intimated that the process of lifting shall be completed in the next 10-12 days and whole process shall be completed by October 31, 2019. Div Com Kashmir was asked to monitor the supplies to Ladakh area.

With regard to Bandipora district, the meeting was informed that 72000 ltrs of kerosene have been dispatched and 14800 ltrs balance is yet to be dispatched. Similarly, the meeting was informed that supply position of food-grains was 100% at Gurez.

The supply position of Kerosene in Karnah, Machil, and Keran areas of Kupwara district was also reviewed. With regard to LPG cylinders, 6000 cylinders have been stocked at Gurez, 10200 at Karnah, 800 at Machil and 700 at Keran, the meeting was told.

In district Doda, it was given out that 12 stations require stocking and process for the same is in motion. While as in Kishtwar district, 65% stocking of food-grains has been achieved in Marwah area and 45% in Padder area.

An issue of damage to pony track to Dachan area which has taken place due to the ongoing construction of PMGSY road in the area was also brought into the notice of the Advisor by DC Kishtwar. The Advisor issued instructions for taking immediate necessary action to ensure hassle-free supplies into the area.