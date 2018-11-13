Advisor Ganai reviews functioning of Technical Education Deptt

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Tuesday convened a meeting with the officers of Technical Education Department to review the functioning of department besides progress registered under state and centrally sponsored schemes.

Secretary, School and Technical Education Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Director Technical Education Anoo Malhotra, Special Secretary Technical Education Department, Gazanffar Ali, Mission Director J&K Skill Development Mission Peer Ghulam Nabi, Joint Director Planning, Executive Engineer besides other senior officers of concerned department attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the physical and financial achievements under centrally and state sponsored projects including status of new Polytechnics, creation of tangible assets under Polytechnic and ITI sectors, status of Capex Budget 2018-19 besides Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and various others.

The meeting was informed that under Capex budget 2018-19, an amount of Rs 409.30 lakh has been expended in Polytechnic sector and in ITI sector Rs 156.46 lakh has been expended till date.

While reviewing the status of 16 new Polytechnic Colleges, the Advisor directed the concerned executing agencies to complete the ongoing projects in stipulated timeframe. He also asked the concerned officers to conduct regular field visits and inspect the working of departments on ground.

The Advisor observed that the Technical Education has a pivotal role to play in providing skill development to overcome the problem of unemployment in the state.

The Advisor said that the department needs to launch a massive campaign to educate the students about job-oriented courses initiated by the department.

The Advisor stressed to train the students in such a way so that they can think and develop innovations to create self-employment avenues for themselves and others.

The Advisor also reviewed in detail J&K Skill Development Mission Society. It was also informed that a total of 14900 candidates would be trained under various skill development sectors in the state.