Advisor Ganai issues directions for assessment of horticulture losses due to snowfall

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, on Sunday issued directions to the Horticulture Department to immediately assess the losses suffered by the fruit growers and orchardists due to untimely snowfall in the Kashmir valley.

There are reports that early snowfall has caused damage to orchards where apples remained unharvested or were lying in orchards awaiting package.

Ganai, who also holds the charge of the Horticulture Department, asked the Director Horticulture, Kashmir, and Director Horticulture (Planning & Marketing) to hold meetings with orchardists and fruit growers of the valley to take stock of the problems created by the untimely snowfall. He also asked them to consolidate district-wise lists of losses suffered by the fruit growers so that an assessment of damage can be made.