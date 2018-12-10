Advisor Ganai for multifarious strategy to tackle substance abuse among youth

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Sunday held an extensive public grievance camp here at Church Lane under the aegis of Governor’s Grievance Cell for redress of public grievances.

During the camp, the Advisor met around 45 public delegations and scores of individuals from across the Kashmir division, who apprised him with various issues and problems faced by them.

Several delegations who called on Advisor Ganai urged him to direct the law enforcing agencies to act swiftly in controlling “substance abuse” alongside the highway and other areas across south Kashmir. In this regard, Ganai directed police and civil administration to work in close coordination and act to end substance abuse in the Valley.

“We as a society must come forward and do something to end this menace,” he told the deputation. “We must keep a vigil on our children, who are going this way. Besides government machinery, we all have to play our role,” he said.

Ganai asked Police authorities to devise a proper mechanism so that the menace of drug-trafficking could be stamped out from the society.

A delegation of students and scholars of Linguistics from various universities demanded that the subject should be introduced at the 10+2 and at the undergraduate level.

A delegation of Department of Floriculture demanded immediate regularization, while as the deputation from Payeen, Bandipora demanded up gradation of middle school in their area.

A delegation of south Kashmir’s Tral town raised many issues with the Advisor to which he assured prompt redress. A delegation of senior assistants from the Department of Floriculture development raised the issue of their promotions with the Advisor.

The Advisor assured them that their issue would surely be examined. A delegation from Waltengoo, Kulgam also discussed their issues with the Advisor. Scores of other delegations from Garind Bugam, Intezamia Committee, Munawarabad, Srinagar, Intezamia Committee, Chatabal Srinagar apprised the Advisor with their issues. A delegation of retired Agriculture officers, delegation from Langate, Kupwara among others raised their issues and appealed the Advisor to address their grievances’ on priority.

Besides, other senior officers from Agriculture, Floriculture, Transport, SMC, Tourism and other allied departments were present in the public darbar.

Ganai directed the concerned officials to reach out to the people and address their issues at an earliest. He said that people in Kashmir region need patient hearing and prompt grievance redressal mechanism. Several other delegations and individuals met Advisor

During the camp, Ganai said that functioning and service delivery of government departments have been revamped so that the grievances of people are redressed at an earliest and flagship schemes and welfare programmes are fast-paced. Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Shiekh Imran called on Advisor to discuss issues pertaining to Srinagar.