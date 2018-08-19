Advisor Ganai conducts public grievances redressal camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today called for utilizing resources and skills available within the government for capacity building of teachers across the state.

“There is a need for the capacity building of teachers to improve the quality of education and that can be done through training and workshops by utilizing the expertise of potential trainers from educational institutions, state universities and other departments involving an interdisciplinary, integrated and active approach to learning”, the Advisor maintained.

The Advisor stated this while interacting with the deputation of J&K Polytechnic Sector Faculty and Staff during public redressal camp here under the aegis of JK Governor’s Grievance Cell where more than 300 people including 22 delegations came from across Jammu region to apprised him of their grievances and demands.

The Advisor said that the process of capacity building shall be carried out through online mode to demonstrate the practical links between outcomes based education. The online capacity building programmes will bridge the gaps between the learners and the educators, he added.

The deputation also put forth their demands regarding implementation of AICTE pay scales, service conditions and qualifications for the teachers and other academic staff in technical institutions. Interacting with the delegation of J&K ReT Teachers’ Forum who demanded release of pending SSA salaries, regularization of education volunteers and ReTs, implementation of 7th Pay Commission, transfer policy of regularized ReT teachers, the Advisor said that government has constituted a high level inter departmental committee headed by Principal Secretary Finance who will look into issues related to SSA teachers including their salaries and shall submit its intern report to the government.

A deputation of Sangarsh RTI demanded RTI awareness and training programs to be conducted in educational institutions of Jammu region. They also demanded for appointment of members of J&K State Information Commission. The Advisor informed that government will organize RTI conclave of education department in the next month.

A deputation of M.Tech Computer Science candidates seek amendment in eligibility criteria for the post of Assistant Professors, Lecturers in Higher Education Department.

A deputation of BAR Association Samba raised their issues regarding expediting the construction work of District Court Complex in Samba. They also demanded construction of Litigant Shed, Advocate Chambers, Meeting Hall and other basic infrastructure facilties.

Advisor gave a patient hearing to the deputations and assured them that their genuine demands will be looked into. He passed on-spot directions for redressal of various grievances and directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the local population so that their grievances are redressed at the earliest.

The Advisor also issued strict instructions to the concerned officers for the compliance of the directions passed in the grievance redressal camps.