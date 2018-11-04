Advisor Ganai condoles demise of ex-Dir Edu Peerzada Ali Mohammad

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai and Director, School Education, Kashmir, Dr. G. N. Itoo have expressed grief over the death of ex-Director School Education, Peerzada Ali Mohammad.

In his condolence message, Ganai described the death of Peerzada Ali Mohammad as a great loss to the education sector and said that he will always be remembered for his contribution in the field of school and college education.

Dr. Itoo, in his message, paid rich tributes to Peerzada Ali Mohammad and said his death has left a big void in the education sector of the State. The Advisor and Dr Itoo also conveyed heart-felt sympathies to the bereaved family members in their hour of grief.