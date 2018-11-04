Advisor Ganai condoles demise of ex-Dir Edu Peerzada Ali Mohammad

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai and Director, School Education, Kashmir, Dr. G. N. Itoo have expressed grief over the death of ex-Director School Education, Peerzada Ali Mohammad.
In his condolence message, Ganai described the death of Peerzada Ali Mohammad as a great loss to the education sector and said that he will always be remembered for his contribution in the field of school and college education.
Dr. Itoo, in his message, paid rich tributes to Peerzada Ali Mohammad and said his death has left a big void in the education sector of the State. The Advisor and Dr Itoo also conveyed heart-felt sympathies to the bereaved family members in their hour of grief. He also conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family members in their hour of grief.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Female-oriented’ films will be a thing till they become a norm: Richa Chadha
‘Kedarnath’ to hit the screens on December 7
Air pollutants major contributor for cardio respiratory diseases: Dr Sushil
Aamir Khan the only daring actor: Vishal Bhardwaj
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder; Causes, Prevention and Myth
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper