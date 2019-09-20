Advisor Ganai chairs 16th Board meeting of JKBOCWWB

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Adviser to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Thursday chaired the 16th board meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (JKBOCWWB).

CEO /Secretary, JKBOCWWB Muzaffer Ahmad Pir gave a brief introduction about the board and members were apprised about various welfare schemes and last years performance.

The efforts of the board in incurring the expenditure of Rs 72 crore on the welfare schemes and all time high collection of the Cess amounting to Rs 150 crore were applauded ay all the board members.