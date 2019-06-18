Advisor Ganai asks DCs to address public grievances

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, on Monday sought reports from Deputy Commissioners of Budgam, Kulgam and Reasi after people of these districts complained to him about lack of basic facilities in their respective areas. The people from Katra town on Monday met the Advisor during public hearing here and complained about acute shortage of water supply in their region. Similarly, people from Damhal Hanji Pora, Kulgam, had forwarded their complaint about lack of drinking water whereas those from Yusmarg, in Budgam district, sought the attention of the Government towards poor facilities vis-à-vis roads, water supply, power, civic amenities etc. The Advisor reiterated the directions of the Governor asking the DCs to visit block headquarters on rotational basis to hear public grievances as per schedule.
