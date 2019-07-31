Advisor Farooq Khan interacts with Sikh religious leaders

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor Farooq Khan on Tuesday interacted with Sikh religious leader Mahant Manjit Singh of Dera Nangali Sahib and representatives of various organisations of the community to discuss the issues of public importance, here. Mahant congratulated Farooq Khan on his appointment as Advisor to Governor and said that this is a great opportunity for him to serve people of state and country. “Khan can do a lot more to serve mankind and for the betterment of downtrodden and poor people” he added.

The Advisor appreciated the role of Sikh community in the development of country and in the state. Khan assured that he will take all possible steps to fulfill the aspirations of the people and make his best effort to come up to their expectations. He said that administration is organizing various functions in the State regarding 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and details of the programme will be announced soon.

Responding to a demand regarding prevention of drug smuggling, the Advisor said that narco-terrorism is the biggest challenge and assured that all possible steps would be taken to curb the menace adding that strict action will be taken against the people involved in drug peddling. Mahant Manjit Singh presented a shawl to Advisor Farooq Khan. Khan also met representatives of several Sikh organizations, Corporators, Sarpanchs of various villages, Vegetable and Fruit Association, J&K Transport Association, retired government officers and many others.

Besides a huge number of gathering, Former President State Gurudwara Prabandhak Board Sudershan Singh Wazir, President Shrimoni Akali Dal (JK) Darbinder Singh, Chief Organizer Shrimoni Akali Dal Mohinder Singh, President Vegetable and Fruit Association Surinder Singh Kala and President J&K Transport Association Gajan Singh were prominent among others who were present on the occasion.