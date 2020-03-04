Adventures are not bad

Do you remember how the peace-loving hobbit was jerked out of his safe home and thrust into an adventure? If you read it as ‘habit’, you haven’t blundered much. I am referring to the gnome-like creatures called hobbits that were invented by J R R Tolkien, in the saga of the Lord of the Rings. One afternoon,a dozen dwarves and a clever wizard knocked on the hobbit’s door, and before he could protest, he was part of an adventure to kill a dragon. It worked only because it was done without his consent. Also, they gave him no time to get ready. His self-critical mind was tiptoeing on the periphery of his consciousness, but the rest of him could pay it no attention. There was a part in him, that he didn’t know, which clapped its hands like a child, and told the stern sceptic that adventures are not that bad, after all, once you get started.

Often in life,we are driven to break set patterns. Name it the inner calling or destiny or the benevolent guide. When we resist, these forces, invisible and stronger than us, invade us as an army of unruly dwarves.

They may show up as a mid-life crisis; the seven-year itch; some disease, or boredom. Pure listlessness, stagnation that turns to restlessness,’trapped-ness,’ oppressiveness – they are only signs, which mean that our ears are not sealed to our soul’s call.

But what can we do about it? We cannot wish for wars that philosophers like Nietzsche suggested as solution to the slow-poison of ennui. We don’t want to fall into the trap of changing the outer life and expecting it to alter the inner state. If the soul wants us to seek out gnosis,we cannot learn a new trick and expect to satisfy it. These outer adjustments are stop gap measures to alleviate the crisis; they buy us time to reorient ourselves. Well-wishers suggest: stir in some new life in old relationships. If that doesn’t work, break old ones; make new ones. Get a new hairstyle; start a new hobby; change your wardrobe; get a new car; start a new trade; read new books and explore the world.If you are an introvert, go out and make new friends; get high on camaraderie and sing out of tune. All these accessories can beguile the prakriti, nature, for a while, but the purusha is the person you will meet all alone in the night, when the lights are out and it will say in the tone you dread the most,’We need to talk.’

Do your job with a new attitude. Seek different goals as you go about your usual chores. Treat your stomach with unexpected foods. Thrill your brain with new knowledge. Lose your way, find a new road. Connect with people; ask for help, even when you don’t need to. Challenge yourself with new adventures,which by the way, are not that bad, once you get started. Maybe the trick is not to think,or prepare, but just hold your breath and take the plunge.