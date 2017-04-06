Advani asks U’khand CM to serve people with dedication

Rishikesh:- BJP leader L K Advani today asked Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and the party’s state unit chief Ajay Bhatt to serve the people with dedication and take the state to new heights of development.

Reminding them that it was an opportunity for the party to honour the massive mandate given to it by the people, the BJP patriarch asked them to serve the state with total dedication and drive it to new heights of development, party sources said.

Advani said this when Rawat and Bhatt met him at Paramartha Niketan ashram here where he took part in Ganga Aarti.

BJP stormed to power in Uttarakhand with a landslide victory last month winning 57 of the 70 Assembly seats.

PTI