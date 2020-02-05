Advance drawal in favour of Director (Finance) I&C Deptt released

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Tuesday released and advance drawal of Rs. 15 lakh in favour of Director (Finance) industries & Commerce Department under Capex Budget 2019-20. “Sanction is accorded to the release and advance drawal of Rs.7.50 lakh each in favour of Director (Finance) industries & Commerce Department for its drawal and subsequent placement at the disposal of Managing Director, J&K Handloom Development Corporation and Managing Director, J&K Handicraft (S&E) Corporation for utilization under Capex Budget 2019-20 in Ladakh UT against an allocation of Rs. 10.00 lakh each by the Corporations,” reads the order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/ Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department.
