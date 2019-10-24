Admn to allot MDF animals to OBCs, SCs, STs

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nowshera Sukhdev Singh Samyal addressed a big gathering of farmers in the presence of Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Rajouri Mohd Yonus in which he explained the process of allotment of Military Dairy Farm (MDF) animals. According to the Government policy these animals of Military Farm Jammu, Udhampur and Nowshera will be allotted to the members of OBC, SC and ST categories for which the beneficiaries have to contact the Animal Husbandry Department.
