Admn harassing opposition leaders: JKNPP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Accusing present dispensation of highly biased and differential approach in curtailing freedoms of opposition leaders, while at the same time facilitating political rallies of BJP, the activists of JKNPP today held a strong protest against the Govt for its alleged double standards. A Press Conference was also held after the protest demonstration at NPP office Gandhi Nagar, Jammu which was addressed by several senior leaders of the party.

Addressing the media, Rajesh Padgotra, Provincial President JKNPP said that the party office received a call from Majalta in Ramnagar constituency at around 12:30 PM that BJP leaders, Ravinder Raina and R S Pathania are holding a public rally in Charawa village of Ramnagar constituency, despite there being a ban on holding public meetings by political leaders.

It was further informed that both BJP leaders were taken to Charawa by certain officers and Police escorts, who facilitated their rally in the area, disclosed Padgotra.

“On coming to know about the political function organized by BJP with the support of local administration in Ramnagar constituency, the agitated NPP leaders assembled outside the residence of Harsh Dev Singh, who continued to remain under house-arrest for last eight days. When Harsh Dev was told about the open field given to BJP leaders for holding rallies, while keeping him under detention, he broke the Police cordon outside his house and staged a Dharna on main road in front of his house against biased and highly prejudicial conduct of the administration,” revealed Padgotra.

He was however assured by the senior police officers including SDPO Gandhi Nagar and SHO Gandhi Nagar, who had reached on spot, that matter would be duly brought to the notice of the Advisor and State administration.

Singh was further assured telephonically by IGP Jammu to look into the violations of Government circulars by BJP, who was organising rallies on regular basis and particularly in constituencies of opposition leaders, who had been placed under house-arrest.

Rajesh Padgotra and Gagan Pratap questioned the two sets of rules prevailing in the region and cautioned to launch a stir in case the Govt continued with its double standards. They warned that thousand of NPP leaders would be forced to come on roads, in case the Govt persisted with its prejudicial approach towards opposition parties and its sycophancy of BJP leaders.

Surinder Chouhan District President (Rural) of JKNPP, Rakesh Verma, Desh Rattan and Ravinder Jamwal were also present on the occasion.