Admissions announced in Sainik Schools, JNVs

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: The admission schedule for the year 2020 in respect of Sainik Schools and Jawahar Navodaya Vidhyalayas (JNVs) has been announced. The last date for online registration and payment of fee for Sainik Schools is September 23, 2019 and entrance examination will be held on January 5, 2020. For JNVs last date for online registration is September 15, 2019 and the first phase of entrance examination is January 11, 2020 and second phase of entrance examination is April 11, 2020.
