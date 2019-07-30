Admission to various nursing, paramedical, B Pharmacy courses through BoPEE only

Discretionary quota abolished

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved merit based selections for admission to B.Sc Nursing/Post B.SC Nursing, Paramedical and B Pharmacy courses in the State through the J&K, Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE).

There are a number of Para-Medical Institutions across the State which impart training for various para-medical courses. The eligibility for admission to various para-medical courses is 10+2 with Science. For Female Multi-Purpose Health Workers (FMPHW) and Male Multi-Purpose Health Workers (MMPHW), the eligibility is Matric. Candidates with GNM course can also pursue Post Basic B.Sc Nursing.

Presently, the selection of candidates for various Para-Medical Courses is being made on the basis of merit secured by candidates in 10+2 examination and in Matriculation examination (for FMPHW and MMPHW). The admissions are being made by the institutions at their level. 80% of these seats are filled on merit and 20% on nomination basis to be made by Chief Minister/Minister for Health & Medical Education. The 20 % quota is based on discretion and not on merit. Likewise, there is no organized procedure for admissions in the private institutions in these courses.

The SAC decided to centralize the admission to M.Sc/B.Sc Nursing, Post Basic B.Sc Nursing and various Para-Medical Courses as well as B Pharmacy through merit based selection process to be conducted through BOPEE. The discretionary quota stands abolished.

The decision will help to streamline the procedure for selection of candidates and improve transparency in the selection process.