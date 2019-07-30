Admission to various nursing, paramedical, B Pharmacy courses through BoPEE only

Discretionary
quota abolished
SRINAGAR: The State
Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor,
Satya Pal Malik approved merit based selections for admission to B.Sc
Nursing/Post B.SC Nursing, Paramedical and B Pharmacy courses in the State
through the J&K, Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE).
There are a number of
Para-Medical Institutions across the State which impart training for various
para-medical courses. The eligibility
for admission to various para-medical courses is 10+2 with Science. For Female Multi-Purpose Health Workers
(FMPHW) and Male Multi-Purpose Health Workers (MMPHW), the eligibility is
Matric. Candidates with GNM course can
also pursue Post Basic B.Sc Nursing.
Presently, the selection
of candidates for various Para-Medical Courses is being made on the basis of
merit secured by candidates in 10+2 examination and in Matriculation
examination (for FMPHW and MMPHW). The
admissions are being made by the institutions at their level. 80% of these
seats are filled on merit and 20% on nomination basis to be made by Chief
Minister/Minister for Health & Medical Education. The 20 % quota is based on discretion and not
on merit. Likewise, there is no
organized procedure for admissions in the private institutions in these
courses.
The SAC decided to
centralize the admission to M.Sc/B.Sc Nursing, Post Basic B.Sc Nursing and
various Para-Medical Courses as well as B Pharmacy through merit based
selection process to be conducted through BOPEE. The discretionary quota stands
abolished.
The decision will help to
streamline the procedure for selection of candidates and improve transparency
in the selection process.
