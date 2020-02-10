Administrative Secretaries to hold public grievance camp today

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Financial Commissioner, Finance , Arun Kumar Mehta; Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment, Sarita Chauhan and Secretary Youth Service & Sports, Sarmad Hafiz would convene Public Grievance Camp at Banquet Hall, Srinagar on February 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

People can register their grievance and developmental issues during the daylong camp.