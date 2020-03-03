Administrative Secretaries hear public grievances

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Principal Secretary, Education and Technical Education, Navin Kumar Choudhary; Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment, Sarita Chauhan; Secretary, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, (FCS&CA) Pandurang Kondbarao Pole and Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Sarmad Hafeez on Monday took stock of public grievances at Civil Secretariat.

A number of deputations from Jammu region met the Administrative Secretaries and highlighted their issues pertaining to Technical Education, Forests, FCS&CA and Youth Services & Sports Department.

A deputation from Skill Training Institute demanded registration of students under Skill Training Development Programme besides extension of the last date of registration of student in the institution.

A deputation of employees of Rehbar-i-Khel demanded continuation of their services on the pattern of Rehbar-i-Taleem.

The Administrative Secretaries assured the people that their genuine issues would be sorted out on priority basis.

They also gave directions to the concerned authorities to take up appropriate action on the issues highlighted by the deputations.