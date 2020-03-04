Administrative machinery alert on Corona virus; all facilities in place: Kansal

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Principal Secretary, Planning and Monitoring and Information, Rohit Kansal, on Tuesday said that the situation is being closely monitored in Jammu and Kashmir to identify all suspected cases of the Corona virus.

Addressing media persons about the emerging situation due to spread of COVID-19 virus commonly called Corona virus across the world, Kansal said that the UT of J&K is in a state of alert and the surveillance for this virus has been increased ever since the first advisory was issued by the Government of India on 2nd February 2020.

He informed that “so far a total of 201 individuals have been contacted in Jammu and Kashmir. These include individuals who either had a travel history to countries such as China, South Korea, Iran, Thailand, Italy, South East Asia etc or came in contact with persons who had travelled to these countries. 21 suspected cases have been tested till date and no positive case has been reported so far across J&K”.

Urging Public to not panic, he assured that entire administrative machinery including health machinery has been further activated and is in a state of full alert and all facilities as required are being put in place.

“100 per cent self declaration at the airports of Jammu and Srinagar will start from tomorrow to trace any such traveller having travel history to the infected countries. Further, check points for passengers travelling by road have been set up at Lakhanpur and Lower Munda (Zig) to identify individuals with travel history to these countries”, he added.

Further, dedicated 24×7 Data Control Centres have been established at Srinagar and Jammu to receive the information of travellers coming from the affected countries and to receive information from the Government of India to further transmit the same to the districts for their tracing at the earliest, Kansal said, adding that all suspected cases are being managed through the defined protocols.

“We want to assure everybody that there is absolutely no cause of panic. All the required protocols and steps are being taken. Doctors, health specialists administrative officers of health departments are reaching out to everybody through mass media informing people at large of the various respiratory hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette, hand hygiene steps that are needed to be taken. The department will continue to engage with everybody on these issues”, Kansal maintained.

Responding to a question by the media person, Bhupinder Kumar Mission Director NHM informed that adequate number of facilities have been raised both in Jammu and Srinagar as well as district level including quarantine and isolation facilities, ICUs with dedicated ventilators have also been set up.

Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, Director Information & Public Relations; Dr. Shashi, HoD Microbiology GMC, Jammu; Dr. Shafqat, Nodal Officer, Corona virus, UT J&K; Dr. Deepak Kapoor, Surveillance Officer, Directorate of Health Services, Jammu were also present on the occasion.

Cabinet Secretary reviews preparedness

JAMMU: Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday held a Video-Conference with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of States/UTs to review their preparedness to deal with evolving situation of Coronavirus amid mounting concerns over rapid spread worldwide. Union Health Secretary and other senior functionaries of Government of India also participated in the meeting.

Chief Secretary J&K, B V R Subrahmanyam along with senior officers from administration and Health Department attended the meeting on behalf of Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Cabinet Secretary, while interacting with Chief Secretaries/ Health secretaries of the states/ UTs sought details from them with regard to the level of preparedness and arrangements put in place for containment and management of the infection.

The States/UTs have been asked to scrupulously follow the guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry with regard to surveillance and contact tracing, surveillance at entry points, sample collection, packaging and transport, clinical management protocol and infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities.

Cabinet Secretary asked the Chief Secretaries to review, assess and monitor the arrangements in the States/UTs, and ensure adequate quarantine, isolation facilities and equipment are available to deal with suspected or confirmed cases as per the mandated protocol.

Further, it was informed that filling up of self-declaration forms at the point of entries including airports has been made mandatory to record travel history of the passengers and contact, if any, with a person from any of the severely affected countries.

With an emphasis to break the chain of transmission early detection of cases is necessary. States/UTs were also briefed on cluster containment strategy. It was also stressed to actively involve district administrations to disseminate information at the community level through village level functionaries etc.

The States/UTs have been asked to review their preparedness on daily basis, identify gaps and strengthen hospital preparedness by having isolation and critical care facilities, linkages with VRDL network laboratories and adherence to infection prevention and control guidelines. The Health Secretaries were also advised to coordinate with all major private and other hospitals so as to have isolation wards and all necessary support required at such hospitals to deal with suspected cases.

A detailed presentation was made by the Health Ministry briefing about the steps that have been taken by Government of India and further what needs to be done by State/UT Governments.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir all systems are in a state of high alert and back-up facilities are in place to deal with any eventuality. So far no positive case has been detected in the Union Territory. Around 201 people have identified with history of travel to affected countries or those who have had contact with persons from such countries. 100% declaration of all incoming passengers has been introduced at Srinagar & Jammu Airports as a precautionary measure. Medical teams have been deployed at both the Airports in Jammu and Srinagar along with other logistical arrangements at the health care facilities. Advisories have been issued to persons who have travel history to severely affected countries viz China, Japan, Iran or South Asia to report to the nearest health care facility in case of any symptoms. Isolation facilities have been identified in Divisional as well as the District Level and RRTs (Rapid Response Teams) have been nominated to face any eventuality. Coordinated efforts have been formulated between various Central Agencies and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.