Administration should work in transparent manner to fulfill people’s aspirations: Saroori

KISHTWAR: Former Minister J&K, G. M Saroori on Tuesday visited Patshallah Bunjwah, Badhath Drabshalla areas and interacted with the public.

While interacting with the people at various locations, Saroori called on administration for reaching out to the people to resolve their genuine issues. “The pain of far flung areas has reached a level where the hope of peace and development is sure to gain substantial local support if tangible confidence building measures are taken to address the issues concerning to the far flung areas.

“They now want peace, stability and development to take roots, if substantial steps are taken in the right direction to positively impact the ground situation,” Saroori said and stressed the need and urgency for reviving the peace and development initiatives.

Saroori said that the Government administration is responsive to the people’s needs and concerned about their problems and it should work judiciously and in a transparent manner to fulfill their aspirations and expectations.” He said the government administration should be alive to the public demands and necessary measures should be afoot to upgrade basic amenities and ensure prompt public service delivery at people’s door steps. He further said the administration should identify the works wherever necessary additional focus needed be laid to address the people’s demands on priority.

