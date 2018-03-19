Administration evicts 4 families from railway land

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: A team of District Administration under the supervision of Additional DC Kanta Devi evicted four families from the old Railway Station land in compliance with the Govt decision to make it Heritage Centre.

The team while evicting the families seized the houses constructed by these people. The family members including Devi Datta, Kamlesh Devi, Mangla Devi, Devi Chand and others strongly condemned the government action and said that they have been thrown out of the land and their houses without giving any notice. They demanded that they should be provided government quarters for the time being.