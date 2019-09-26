Adit of JKPS Panjtirthi marching ahead to become a karate champion

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Adit Sadhotra, a Class 5th student of JK Public School (JKPS) Panjtirthi, has crossed all the challenges in karate championships at almost all of the competitions he participated.

He is raised in the cradle of modern karate. He won silver medals in Kofukan Shito-Ryu J&K State Karate-Do championship in 2013, Gitokukai Jammu District Karate-Do Championship in 2014 and 2nd All India Invitational Combat Karate Championship 2019. He also won gold medals in J&K Gitokukai State Karate-Do Championship 2012, Gitokukai K Kofukan Shito-Ryu State Karate-do Championship 2014, 2nd J&K State Choi Kwang-do Martial Art Championship 2015, 2nd Jammu District Choi Kwang-do Martial Art Championship 2016, Gitoku-Kai Karate-Do Championship 2017, Jammu District Gitoku-Kai Karate-do Championship 2018 and Shito-Ryu State Karate-Do Championship 2019. He got a gold medal in National Karate Championship 2019 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi on April 20 and 21, 2019. He has achieved yellow belt in 2018 and orange belt in 2019.

The Principal of JKPS Panjtirthi, Suman Banbah said, “JKPS Panjtirthi is proud to offer the curriculum that not only provides students with the quality education but promotes many life skills that will enhance their development both physically and mentally.” “In addition to build strength flexibility and martial art techniques , Jakians are continually reinforced with the ideas of self discipline, respect, dependability, sportsmanship and teamwork.”

“Adit Sadhotra seems to be more motivated than ever before to learn new karate skills and continue to fulfill his massive potential,” she admired.