ADGP for improving living condition of personnel’s families

Holds Darbar of AP/ IR Bns

JAMMU: S J M Gillani, ADGP Armed J&K visited APC Channi Himmat on Saturday to review functioning of the units and welfare of Jawans of APC Channi based AP/ IR Bns.

On arrival at APC Channi, the ADGP was accorded a warm welcome by senior officers of Channi based AP-IR Battalions. M S Chouhan SSP presented a bouquet to ADGP on the occasion.

The ADGP was accompanied by IGP Armed Danesh Rana, Staff Officer to ADGP Armed Mahmood Ahmad SSP, CPO APHQ Mohammad Shafi Rather, SSP APCR R C Kotwal, DySP Personnel APHQ Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, Pvt Secretary to ADGP Armed Syed Sajjad, Staff Officer to DIG Armed Jammu Balwant Raj DySP and other Jammu based officers of Armed wing.

During the visit, the ADGP conducted inspection of the entire infrastructure of JKAP-7th Bn, IRP-14th Bn, their quarter guards, family quarters, transport workshop spread over APC premises. The ADGP issued on spot instructions to the concerned Commandants for appropriate action in respect of improvement of various infrastructures observed during the inspection. He also advised the Estate officer APC Channi Himmat for taking necessary steps to improve living condition of families of Jawans in residential areas. The ADGP stressed for maintaining cleanliness in the residential area at all costs. He also desired that the officials residing in family quarters should also cooperate in maintaining cleanliness of the area.

After having complete round of entire APC premises, the ADGP accompanied by other senior officers addressed Darbar of officers and Jawans of JKAP-7th/ IRP-14thBns at Parade Ground of the complex. During Darbar, the ADGP apprised the Jawans about various welfare measures being taken for Police personnel in the UT of J&K. He also informed the Jawans about benefits being extended to J&K Police at par with the other police forces in other UTs of the country. The ADGP appreciated the Jawans for duties performed by them during last panchayat/ Parliamentary elections in J&K and further asked them to perform their duties with utmost honesty, sincerity and dedication. They should always come up to the expectations of people, ADGP added.

The ADGP further stressed on maintaining good turnout while performing duties besides taking care of health and physical status. He directed the heads of the units for ensuring that good quality and hygienic food is provided to Jawans, that commensurate ration money allowance given by the Government. The ADGP advised Jawans to do physical exercises, Yoga and walks regularly, for maintaining mental as well as physical health.

Earlier, Mohammad Sharief Chouhan SSP Commandant IRP-12th Bn, who is also holding charge of Incharge Commandant JKAP-7th Bn and Rajesh Bali-SSP, Police Transport Workshop Jammu, also working as Incharge Commandant IRP-14th Bn apprised the ADGP Armed in detail about various affairs of their respective units. They also highlighted deployments of the manpower of their respective units.

During the Darbar, Jawans also put-forth their personnel as well as collective grievances before the ADGP Armed, who very patiently heard them and ensured that all their genuine grievances would be redressed on priority. In some issues, the ADGP issued on-spot instructions to concerned Commandants for appropriate action.