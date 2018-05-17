ADGP briefs Guv on security arrangements for PM’s visit

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: Additional Director General of Police, Security Muneer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday briefed Governor N N Vohra about the arrangements made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State later this week. He also briefed him about several important matters relating to security management during ensuing Shri Amarnathji Yatra also, an official spokesman said.

“The Governor emphasised the vital importance of regularly reviewing and effectively ensuring the security of all vital installations and sensitive establishments in each of the three regions of the state,” the spokesman said.

During his visit to Jammu, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Tarakote Marg from Katra to Adhkuwari, material ropeway from Siar Dabri to Bhawan at Vaishno Devi shrine. He will lay foundation stone of 1000 MW Pakal Dul HE Project and Jammu ring road from General Zorawar Singh Auditorium at the University of Jammu.

The prime minister will also address the sixth convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu).