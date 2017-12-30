ADGP Armed promotes 4 SGCTs, 29 Constables

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A.K Choudhary, Additional DGP Armed J&K today promoted four Sgcts to the rank of Head Constables and 29 Constables to the rank of Sgct in J&K Armed Police.

Formal orders of these promotions were issued by the Additional DGP Armed J&K, A.K Choudhary at Armed Police Headquarters J and K Jammu after the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) found the individuals eligible and recommended them for their promotion to the Head Constables.

The Departmental Promotion Committee under the chairmanship of A.K Choudhary, ADGP Armed J&K comprised Randeep Kumar SSP Commandant IRP 10thBn, Anita Sharma SSP Commandant IRP 15th Bn, Mohammad Shafi Rather CPO APHQ J&K, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani DySP (Pers) APHQ J&K, Abdul Wahid In-charge AAO APHQ J and K and Ghulam Nabi Bhat CRC APHQ J and K.

The ADGP Armed appreciated the dedication and efforts put in by his Staff Officer, M.Y Kichloo SSP and his team of officers for speedy collection, scrutiny of records and preparation of service data, which enabled the DPC to finalise the promotion process smoothly and in a shortest possible time.

The ADGP Armed congratulated the promoted officers and extended his warm greetings to them and their families.