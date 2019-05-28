ADGP Armed orders promotion of 463 constables

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Additional Director General of Police Armed J&K, S J M Gillani issued promotion orders of 463 Constables to the rank of Sg Constables in the pay level-4 (25500-81100) in J&K Armed Police.

The promotion orders were issued from the Armed Police Headquarters, J&K Srinagar today after the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) headed by Gillani found the officials fit for promotion as Sg Constable.

With issuance of the promotion order, all eligible constables, either directly appointed as Constables or converted as Constable till December 2008, who have been found fit for their promotion as Sg Ct in light of promotion norms, stands promoted as Sg Ct.

Congratulating newly promoted Sg Constables and their families, Gillani hoped that promoted officials will continue to work with same zeal and discharge their duties honestly and professionally, upholding the sanctity of public service.

The ADGP Armed J&K appreciated the efforts of his Staff Officer, Mehmood Ahmad and his team of officers for collection and scrutiny of service records and preparation of data of such a huge number of officials within shortest possible time.

The ADGP also complimented DPC members viz Shiv Kumar, SSP Commandant JKAP-8th Bn; Altaf Hussain Khan, SSP Commandant IRP-11th Bn; Mohammad Shafi Rather Chief Prosecuting Officer APHQ; Mushtaq Ahmad Wani DySP (Personnel) APHQ and Krishan Saroop Rathore Incharge Research & Development Branch APHQ for their vigorous efforts in accomplishing the promotion of officials within stipulated time frame.