ADGP Armed felicitates medal winner wrestlers of JKP

JAMMU: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Armed, L Mohanti on Saturday felicitated J and K Police wrestlers Roshan Sharma and Nissar Ahmad who won bronze medals in the recently concluded 65th All India Police Wrestling Cluster Championship held at Patna, Bihar.

Speaking in a felicitation ceremony held at Armed Police Headquarters, Gulshan Ground here, ADGP Armed congratulated the wrestlers for their excellent performance in the national event and assured them all support in terms of infrastructure and training to further hone their talent in the game.

He also presented participation and certificates of merit to the wrestlers.

M.Y Kichloo SSP Staff Officer to ADGP Armed, Tabassum SP IRP-7th Bn., DySP Sports APHQ Jigmet Lhundup among others were present on the occasion. They also congratulated the wrestlers and their coaches HC Om Parkash of IRP-11th Bn. and Constable Krishan Singh of IRP-7th Bn. for showcasing remarkable performance in the event.

Wrestler Roshan Sharma, a resident of Muthi Jammu serving as Constable in IRP-17th Bn. secured third position and won the bronze medal in Greco-Roman style wrestling in the weight category of 98 Kgs whereas wrestler Nissar Ahmad a resident of Gundoh, Doda serving as Special Police Officer in District Doda, secured third position and won bronze medal in free style wrestling in the weight category of 86 Kgs.

A group of 61 police personnel from J and K Police comprising wrestlers, kabaddi players, weight lifters and boxers including eight women boxers accompanied by weight lifting coach Inspector Daljeet Singh, Sub-Inspector Gulnaaz and Pharmacist Shabir Abdullah under the overall supervision of Tabassum Superintendent of Police IRP-7th Bn. had participated in different events of 65th All India Police Cluster Championship organised by Bihar State Police at Patna.