ADGP Armed felicitates Inspector Kuldeep Handoo

JAMMU: ADGP Armed J&K S.J.M Gillani on Saturday felicitated Inspector Kuldeep Handoo for his successful participation in 15th World Wushu Championship-2019 in the capacity of Chief Coach of Indian Wushu team.

During the felicitation ceremony held at APHQ J&K, Gillani presented a commendation certificate and cash reward of Rs 5000 to Inspr Kuldeep Handoo.

The ceremony was attended by Mahmood Ahmad-SSP Staff Officer to ADGP Armed J&K and Zahid Ahmad Lone DySP Sports APHQ.

The Indian Wushu team that participated in 15th World Wushu Championship-2019 under the guidance of National Chief Coach of India Inspr Kuldeep Handoo secured one gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

The team secured first ever gold medal in men section. The team was honoured by Union Minister Kiran Rijiju at New Delhi.

The 15th World Wushu Championship-2019 was held at Shanghai, China from October 17 to 24, 2019.

The Indian Wushu team women section too had earlier secured gold medal in 2017 under the guidance/coaching of Inspr Kuldeep Handoo.

Earlier, the Indian Wushu team men’s section that participated in the Star Wushu League Shanghai Cooperation Wushu Championship at Langzhorg from September 3 to 8, 2019 had secured five silver and one bronze medals.