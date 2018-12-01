ADGP Armed felicitates bronze medalist Aijaz

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Armed, Arun Kumar Choudhary on Friday felicitated J&K Police Wushu player Aijaz Ahmad for winning bronze medal in +90 kg category in Third AIP Judo Cluster 2018 organised by Odisha Police at Jawahar Lal Nehru Indore Stadium, Cuttack (Odisha) from November 15 to 19, 2018.

During the felicitation ceremony held in Armed Police Headquarters here, the ADGP Armed besides Commandant IRP-20th Bn. Baqar Samoon-SSP, DySP Sports APHQ Mushtaq Ahmad Wani and Kuldeep Handoo, Chief Coach of Indian Wushu team, congratulated Aijaz Ahmad for his remarkable achievement in the Third AIP Judo Cluster and wished him success in his future endeavour.

The J&K Police Wushu Team comprising 12 players including Aijaz Ahmad headed by SI Nisar Ahmad, Coach of J&K Police Central Sports Wushu team participated in third AIP Judo Cluster-2018 under the supervision of Inspector Kuldeep Handoo Chief, National Coach of Indian Wushu team.