ADGP Armed decorates newly promoted officers with SP ranks

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: ADGP Armed J&K, A.K Choudhary decorated Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Parveen Singh, T R Rana, Mukesh Kumar and Veerinder Kumar Bhat with the rank of Superintendent of Police during a pipping ceremony held at Armed Police Headquarters J&K Jammu.

On the occasion, Danesh Rana, IGP AP/ IR Jammu joined the ADGP in decorating the newly promoted officers with ranks. Other senior officers present on the occasion included Ravi Kant SSP, Balwant Raj Bhagat SP Staff Officer to DIG IR Jammu, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani DySP (Pers) APHQ and Sajad Hussain Private Secretary to ADGP Armed.

During the pipping ceremony, the ADGP congratulated newly promoted SsP and their families. He also briefed the officers about man-management and training issues of the units on the occasion.

The ADGP Armed and other senior officers appreciated the services rendered by the promotee officers in the Police Department and wished them best of their service career and success in their endeavours in future too.