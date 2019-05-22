ADG NCC Directorate visits training camp

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: Additional Director General (ADG) NCC Directorate, Jammu and Kashmir visited Annual Training Camp J-3, organised by 2 J&K Girls Bn NCC at NCC Camping Ground Nagrota.

The ADG, accompanied by Directorate Training Officer, was given Guard of Honour by the cadets. He was briefed by the Camp Commandant regarding various training activities and improvement done in camping area. He took a round of complete camping area and took stock of recent construction and improvement works done in the area. Emphasising on safety and security of the cadets, he discussed various works to be undertaken besides establishing CCTV cameras on boundary walls and main gates of the camping ground.

To imbibe a true spirit of learning and competition amongst cadets, events like relay race, tug of war, kho-kho, quiz, extempore and group discussions were organised on the occasion.