ADG CRPF calls on Lt Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Zulfiqar Hasan, ADG CRPF, called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here on Monday. Hasan briefed the Lt Governor about the various important issues related to internal security management in Jammu and Kashmir. The Lt Governor lauded the role being played by the CRPF in maintaining security in J&K and advised the ADG to keep monitoring every aspect related safety and security of the people to meet security challenges in J&K.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Priyanka Chopra concludes filming for ‘The White Tiger’
Stress increases risk for CVDs: Dr Sushil
You can’t be honest about someone’s work in industry, they don’t take it well: Kareena
Colin Firth, wife Livia split almost 2 yrs after affair and stalking scandal
Film on IAS officer Durga in works
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper