ADG CRPF calls on Lt Governor

JAMMU: Zulfiqar Hasan, ADG CRPF, called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here on Monday. Hasan briefed the Lt Governor about the various important issues related to internal security management in Jammu and Kashmir. The Lt Governor lauded the role being played by the CRPF in maintaining security in J&K and advised the ADG to keep monitoring every aspect related safety and security of the people to meet security challenges in J&K.