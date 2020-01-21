Adequate stock of food, essentials available in Kashmir: Secy FCS&CA

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Pandurang Kondbarao Pole on Monday said that ample stock of essential items is in place in Kashmir division while as efforts are underway to ensure its proper distribution.

The Secretary said this while chairing a meeting here to review the status of essential commodities including LPG and petroleum in the Kashmir region.

While reviewing the supply position of food grains in snow-bound areas, the meeting was informed that orders for distribution of three months advance ration have been implemented in letter and spirit, besides additional supplies are in place to meet the further requirements in these areas.

It was said that 74309 metric tons of Rice and 4077 metric tons of Wheat/Flour are in place in godowns of FCI and FCS&CA of the Valley.

To curb price hike and hoarding of essentials, it was revealed that the department has carried out regular market checking and realized a huge amount of fine from the erring traders. The Secretary directed the concerned officers to further intensify the market checking and asked them to constitute joint teams of FCS&CA and LMD to keep a check on hoarding, profiteering and black marketing.

While reviewing the stock position of LPG and petroleum products in the Valley, the Secretary directed the concerned officers to take measures to augment the supply position in the valley and add more carry trucks to enhance the buffer stock position. He also directed them to maintain close coordination with the officers of different departments to ensure hassle-free movement of trucks on the national highway.