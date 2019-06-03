Adequate security put in place to ensure incident-free Yatra: DGP

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Director General Police, Dilbag Singh on Sunday said the entire security grid is gearing up to ensure peaceful and incident-free conduct of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, beginning July 1.

“We are on the job and finalising details of deployment of different security agencies along the yatra route from Lakhanpur to base camps in Pahalgam and Baltal”, the DGP said while interacting with the media persons in Kathua, on the sidelines of a function, adding that the other agencies are also working out their deployment pattern and soon foot soldiers will be deployed on ground zero to keep a tight vigil on the movement of suspected persons.

The DGP also expressed hope that compared to previous year this year more number of pilgrims will perform darshan inside the holy cave in Amarnath.The security grid has decided to install CCTV cameras at all the resting stations and community kitchens to track down movement of any suspicious element in and around these resting places.

The State government has prepared a comprehensive security plan for providing three tier security cover to the Amarnath pilgrims at various base/transit camps.

DGP Dilbag Singh said, “Decision has been taken to reactivate Village Defence Committees (VDC) in remote and far flung areas of Jammu region and make them accountable for charter of duties assigned to them”.

He said, “VDC’s existed on ground zero but they were not active in several areas. Now I am visiting far flung and remote areas to interact with the jawans of the State police and make them aware about challenges on grond zero”. He said at present peace is prevailing in most parts of the State but handlers of terrorists across the border may try to destabilise security situation. He called for maintaining high degree of alert to defeat their nefarious designs.

The DGP said he carried out extensive tour of Dudu Basantgarh, Bani Basohli and other remote areas and interacted with jawans. He said the security grid has been strengthened all over to prevent any untoward incident on the law and order front.