Address labourers grievances within a week’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: “After 70 years of independence the sufferings of the labourers in the State are rising day by day,” said Kuldeep Chalotra, President Labour Awami Movement of India.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Kuldeep said that government has already formed some departments for the welfare of the labour class but till date none of the department has done any sort of work for their welfare.

“If the Labour Department and government will not meet out the basic needs and problems of the labour class within a week time then labourers of the State will come on road for their rights and all the works will be suspended,” he said.