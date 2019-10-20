Address issues of teaching fraternity before Diwali: AJKLTF

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Teachers Federation (AJKLTF) urged the Government to address all pending issues of teaching fraternity before Diwali festival.

In a meeting held here on Sunday, Dev Raj Thakur, State President and Rattan Sharma, State General Secretary said that a meeting was convened to discuss various issues of teaching fraternity, including non-payment of salary of head teachers, DA and Seventh Pay Commission arrears, non-clearance of time bound promotion cases, improper updation of seniority list of PG teachers in various disciplines and non-conduct of DPC of teachers. During the meeting, the Federation members alleged that the masters working as Head Teachers in the Upper Primary Schools are not receiving salary regularly and also alleged that their salary for the months of February and March 2018 is still pending.

Moreover, their DA/ Seventh Pay Commission arrears are also not paid to them till date, he added.

“All the Teachers working under NPS scheme also have not been paid salary for the last two months. Concerned authorities are not paying heed to their demands and acting merely as mute spectators,” they said.

Others present in the meeting included Rattan Sharma, Pardeep Kumar, Shiv Dev Singh, Manjeet Singh, Kartar Chand, Radha Krishan, Darshan Bharti, Neeraj Sharma and Dr Khem Raj.