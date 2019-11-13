Address genuine demands of PoJK refugees: MJR-47

State Times News

JAMMU: Movement for Justice for Refugees of 1947 (MJR-47) from POJK apprised the Lt Governor G.C Murmu said that after Accession with the Union of India in October 1947 the exodus of minority Hindus and Sikhs Populace due to the tribal raid abetted by Pak Army on October 22, 1947 on the area of the then state now illegally occupied by Pakistan and so called POJK.

“These 41000 plus families have not been rehabilitated by the successive governments till date. Our case had been sympathetically and seriously taken up by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a provision for an interim relief of Rs 2,000 crores was kept in the PM DP package announced in November 2015. Since then the exercise for the final settlement package as recommended by the then State Cabinet in October 2014 and also another package by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs was recommended in December 2014, but no substantial progress has been made even after lapse of five years now,” a statement issued by MJR-47 said here on Tuesday.

Members of MJR -47 informed the Lt Governor that more than 41,000 families displaced in 1947, now about 13 lakhs souls are suffering for the last seven decades and still awaiting for justice.

They appealed to the Lt Governor to intervene in the matter and address genuine demands of PoJK refugees at the earliest.