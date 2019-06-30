Addl DGP Muneer Khan gets one year extension

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

ADGP Security Muneer Khan has been granted one-year extension as a special case.

“Approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed for extension of service of Muneer Ahmad Khan, IPS, (JK;1S94), for a period of one year beyond his superannuation i.e. 30.08.2018, as a special case, in public interest, without il being quoted as a precedent case in future, in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958,” states an order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs Government of India.