Additional qualification acquired before cut-off date merits consideration: DB

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Sindhu Sharma on Thursday upheld the validity of the Judgment dated February 7, 2017 passed by the Writ Court whereby the Single Judge while allowing the writ petition filed by petitioner Saleem Akhter, wife of Abdul Khaliq, resident of Village Narol, Tehsil Mendhar District Poonch had directed the J&K Service Selection Board (SSB) to award additional marks of M.A. Urdu qualification acquired through Moulana Azad National Open University (MANU) before the cut-off date fixed by the SSB for the post of Teacher District Cadre Samba under ST Category. The Single Judge had also directed the Service Selection Board that in case the petitioner comes within the zone of selection after award of PG marks then the selection/appointment of last selected candidate be cancelled after issuing a show-cause notice to the aforesaid candidate.

After hearing Advocate M.I Sherkhan appearing for the appellant Shagufta Andleeb, daughter of Mohammad Din, wife of Ayaz Ahmed, resident of Village Shahpur, Tehsil Haveli District Poonch, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed for the petitioner/private respondent Saleem Akhter, AAG Ravinder Gupta for Education Department, AAG Amit Gupta for SSB, Advocate Khalid Mustafa Bhatti for MANU, the DB dismissed the Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) filed by Shagufta Andleeb.

The Division Bench placed reliance upon the Judgments of Apex Court titled Charles K. Skaria & Ors V/s Dr. C. Mathew & Ors and State of Kerala & Ors V/s Dr. K.H. Gopalakrishan & Ors. The DB observed that the petitioner’s (Saleem Akhter) result for the post graduate course was declared on April, 17, 2008 however, the marks sheet was issued to the petitioner on June 17, 2008, which was produced by her at the time of interview on June 18, 2018. “The last cut-off date for submission of application form was May 15, 2008. Admittedly the result of Saleem Akhter had been declared before the last cut-off date prescribed for receipt of application forms. The petitioner Saleem Akhter had only produced the proof of the aforesaid result on the date later than the cut-off date i.e. May, 15, 2008. A reference to advertisement notice and in particular the condition which prescribed that any qualification accruing to the candidate after last date of receipt of application shall not merit entertainment for consideration would show that there is nothing in said condition, which would take away from the candidate his/her right to produce proof of having passed the post graduate course at the time of the oral test”, the court observed.

The Division Bench further said that in the present case, had the post graduate result of the petitioner been declared after the cut-off date, certainly the aforesaid bar would apply and would not warrant any relaxation. Advocate M.I. Sherkhan appearing for the appellant Shagufta Andleeb to whom the show cause notice for cancellation of her appointment being the last candidate in the select list under ST Category, vehemently argued that the Judgment of Single Judge has resulted in the termination of the services of the appellant that too without affording any opportunity of being heard. Advocate Khan further submitted that the appellant was not a party before the writ court and she has already rendered almost 8 years of service and the Judgment of Single Judge is required to be set aside.

While rebutting the submissions of Advocate M.I. Sherkhan, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed appearing for petitioner/private respondent namely Saleem Akhter submitted that the Judgment of the Single Judge is well reasoned and does not call for any interference.