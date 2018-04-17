Order only
Additional charge of Forest and Industries departments given to Dy CM Dr Nirmal Singh.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Priyanka returns to Bollywood with Salman’s ‘Bharat’
Satish Kaushik apologises to Boney Kapoor over ‘Roop Ki Rani…’ failure
B-town celebs hit the streets to protest against Kathua, Unnao rapes
Dharmendra to receive Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement award
ASTROLOGY: Weekly predictions 16TH– 22ND APRIL 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper