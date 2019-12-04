ADDC Udhampur reviews registration under PM-SYM NPS-Trades

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Additional District Development Commissioner Ashok Kumar today reviewed registration under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme and National Pension Scheme (NPS) -Trades.

GM, DIC Suram Chand Sharma, ARTO Rachna Sharma, DSP Hq. Rohit Chadgal, DIO Sajad Somberia, ALC Dr. Ranjeet Singh, AD Employment Waqar Talib and AD FCS&CA Arif Lone were among several other senior officers who attended the meeting.

The ADDC directed sectoral heads and representatives of ICDS, RDD, Industries, Transport, FCS&CA, YSS, JKEDI, Agriculture, Horticulture, UDD to organize awareness-cum-registration camps for all eligible wage employees of their departments in coordination with Labour and Employment department.

The ADDC directed District Coordinator CSCs to keep close liaison with Labour and Employment department to facilitate hassle-free registration of all voluntary subscribers.