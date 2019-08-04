ADDC reviews preparedness for Anaemia Mukt Bharat, National Deworming Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: In order to reviewed the preparedness of Anaemia Mukht Bharat and National Deworming day in the district, today Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar convened a meeting with officers of various departments.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr.K.C.Dogra briefed about the schemes implemented by the health department in the district. He informed that the National Deworming Day is scheduled for 8th of August with Mopup round on 16th of August 2019.

While addressing the meeting, the ADDC stressed on achieving set goals under Anaemia Mukat Bharat programme and instructed the officers to work in close co-ordination so that the scheme implemented on grass root level. He said that left out child, if any, must be covered in the mopup round scheduled for 16th of August 2019.