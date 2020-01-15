ADDC reviews IPPI preparedness

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: In order to review the preparedness of Intensive Pulse Polio Immunization campaign in the district under National Health Mission, on 19th of January 2020, a meeting of District Task Force Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Ashok Kumar at Conference Hall DC Office Complex here today.

During the meeting, Chief Medical Officer apprised that as many as 540 vaccination booths would be setup in different parts of the district during the campaign to cover 87995 children of 0-5 years for vaccination. He added that 11 transit points along with 108 supervisors, 6 district monitors of 6 medical blocks, while 681 Health workers, 570 Asha workers, 531 Anganwadi workers, 80 Teachers, 340 NGOs will be deployed in the district for polio immunization campaign in the district.

He also apprised that the First round of pulse polio campaign would be held on 19th of January2020 in the district.

While speaking in the meeting, the ADDC directed the concerned officers to focus on high risk areas where chances of polio are on the higher side besides labor class people should also be made aware about immunization. He exhorted that no child below 5 years be left without polio drops in the district. He stressed upon the officers of Health, ICDS, Social Welfare and Education departments to put in their sincere and coordinated efforts to make the district polio free. He said that Education and Rural Development Departments would play an important role in disseminating the message of campaign through their field functionaries.

ADDC stressed for organizing special awareness campaign by involving NGO’s for generating maximum awareness among the general public regarding Pulse Polio Campaign in the district. He emphasized on hundred percent success in the ensuing IPPI rounds and asked all members to work in coordination. He further stressed officers to educate the masses about the program and also involve PRI functionaries as they are close to the people and help in implementing these programs.