ADDC reviews construction works of colleges

STATE TIMES NEWS

KUPWARA: Additional District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat on Tuesday convened a meeting with the Engineers of different executing departments and Principals of various Government Colleges to review the pace of under construction college buildings.

Among others the meeting was attended by Principals of Degree College Kupwara, Handwara, Langate, Vilgam, General Manager JKPCC, Executive Engineer SICOP and other concerned officers.

It was informed in the meeting that eight works are in execution at an estimated cost of Rs. 51.54 Crores out of which three works are executed under Capex Programme at an estimated cost of Rs.16.63 Crores, which include Women College Kupwara, Construction of lecture hall block-c at GDC Kupwara, Construction of Badminton court with change room at GDC Handwara. Three works at an estimated cost of Rs. 17.98 crores are executed under RUSA Works Programme which includes GCW Kupwara, MDC Vilgam, Handwara, and GDC Handwara.

It was also given out that Girls Hostel at Women’s College Kupwara and GDC Langate are executed under PMDP and New Works New Colleges at an estimated cost of Rs. 16.92 crores.

ADDC directed the concerned agencies to gear up men and machinery and complete all the pending works within the given time frame. He also directed that the under construction colleges building should be completed at an earliest for the convenience of the students of the district.