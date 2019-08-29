ADDC inaugurates Fit India Movement

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Additional District Development Commissioner, Mohd. Hanief Malik inaugurated “Fit India Movement” on Thursday.

ADC, Pawan Parihar, Joint Director Planning, Mohd. Iqbal, ACD, Anil Kumar Chandail, Functional Manager, DIC Dr. Mohsin Raza, BDO Kishtwar/ Drabshalla, Kapil Deol, LDO, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Sen, Dy. DEO, Dy. CMO besides concerned district officers/officials and students were present on the occasion.

“Fit India movement aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives”.

While addressing the participants, ADDC appealed the participants and general public to remain healthy and fit by adopting physical activities and sports in everyday life.

Entire live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on “Fit India Movement” from New Delhi was relayed at DC Office Complex which was witnessed by scores of students and others. Besides, fitness pledge was administered on the occasion.